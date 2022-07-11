Local kids speak out about gun violence during peace rally in Wilmington

Young people are fearing for their safety as they live through an epidemic of gun violence. Now, kids are calling on their local leaders to do something to keep them safe in their neighborhoods.

Children in Wilmington, Delaware, pleaded for help as they held signs that detailed the trauma that gun violence causes them during a peace rally on Monday night at Rodney Square in downtown Wilmington.

"I’m tired of having to walk somewhere and then stay on my guard," said one teen.

Justin Dye, a 14-year-old who is a part of the Stop the Violence Prayer Chain Foundation, helps young people deal with the loss of a loved one due to gun or domestic violence.

"I can’t even walk to school. Sometimes, I feel scared," said Justin. "It’s not fair to everybody that lives here, especially if you’re used to it because you’re not supposed to be used to it at all."

A few days ago, Justin said he was at Kirkwood Park when he heard gun shots being fired. Justin said he ran all the way home and a few days after, police found a body at the park.

The Stop the Violence Prayer Chain Foundation organized the "Children’s Peace Rally" and many adults and organizations came out to listen to and support the many people who are affected by gun violence.

"My grandson was killed in 2015. Shot 15 times. So, I know the pain you have," one man said to the kids.

Another woman said, "I had one grandchild that was killed in 2017 and four months later, my son was shot."

Margaret Guy, one of the women who organized the rally, says that the violence is heartbreaking. She pointed to two children, six and seven years old, who were shot in a drive-by shooting at a 4th of July celebration in Wilmington.

"Don’t wait until it hits home to want to get involved," she said. "We all need to be involved in helping these children."

For information of the Stop the Violence Prayer Chain Foundation and how it can help your child, go to FOX29.com.