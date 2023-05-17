Remembering a Hero: Fallen Deptford Police Officer Robert Shisler being laid to rest

article

Family, friends, fellow officers and the community he served are paying their respects to Officer Robert Shisler, whose life came to an abrupt and heartbreaking end.

Shisler, an officer with the Deptford Township Police Department, was left fighting for his life after he was shot in the line of duty this past March, and paying the ultimate sacrifice.

After he succumbed to his injuries several weeks later, Deptford Township Police, along with Philadelphia Police and law enforcement from across New Jersey gathered to show their support.

On Wednesday, that same sea of red and blue came together yet again to escort the fallen officer to his funeral at Rowan University.

An endless line of mourners honored the fallen officer for hours ahead of the noon service., which is set to end with him being taken to his final resting place.