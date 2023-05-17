Shooting on SEPTA bus leaves 2 men injured in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two men were struck by gunfire after several shots were fired on board a SEPTA bus Wednesday afternoon.
The shooting unfolded near 21st and Diamond streets around noon.
Authorities say the two victims are 18-year-old men, one of which was shot in the groin. The other suffered a graze wound to the thigh.
The victims were transported to Temple Hospital where authorities say they were both placed in stable condition.
Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the shooting stemmed from a fight, but further details have yet to be released.
No injuries to the bus driver, or other passengers have been reported.
Police say they did not recover a weapon and no arrests have been made. An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.