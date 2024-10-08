Video captures suspect shooting robbery victim on West Philadelphia street: police

Terrifying moments of a robbery-turned-shooting were caught on camera, and now police are searching for the suspected gunman.

The 35-year-old victim was shot in the leg on the 100 block of South 60th Street last Thursday.

Video shows the suspect walking down the street on his phone before holding up the victim.

A single gunshot is heard before the suspect is seen fleeing with a limp.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.