2 males, 21 and 16, injured after shooting in Kingsessing

Two males, including a teenager, were injured Wednesday morning after a shooting in broad daylight in Kingsessing.

According to officials, a 21-year-old and a 16-year-old were both injured after they were shot Wednesday, just before 10:30 in the morning, on the 900 block of South Paxon Street.

Responding officers found the 16-year-old teen with a gunshot wound to the right ear. The 21-year-old was shot once in the hip.

The 16-year-old was taken by medics to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia while the 21-year-old was transported by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Both are listed in stable condition.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

