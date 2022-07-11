Man, 21, stabbed multiple times during altercation in Ogontz, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital after being stabbed during an altercation in Ogontz, according to police.
Authorities say 35th District officers responded to the 6300 block of N Gratz Street around 11:21 p.m. on Sunday night.
There, a 21-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and sides multiple times during a fight, according to police.
Officials say the man was transported to Einstein Hospital where he is in critical condition.
Police say no weapon was recovered and no arrest has been made.