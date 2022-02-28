Man, 23, arrested in non-fatal shooting of woman in Overbrook, police say

article

A man has been arrested for his role in the shooting of a woman in the Overbrook section of the city earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Feb. 22 shorty before 2 a.m. on the 2300 block of North 52nd Street.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman was shot once in the right hip. The injury was only a graze wound so the woman was not transported to any area hospitals, but was instead treated at the scene.

In relation to the shooting, police arrested 23-year-old Adolfo Serrano-Meischke. He was charged with Aggravated Assault and other related charges.

There is no word if he is still in custody or if he was released on bond.

