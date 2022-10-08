Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say
EAST GERMANTOWN - A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown.
Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue.
14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police: 2 women injured after shooters fire weapons inside South Philadelphia home
- DA: Philadelphia girl, 17, charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pottstown
- Man shot by police after firing multiple times at officers in North Philadelphia, police say
Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died.
Officials say an investigation into the shooting is underway. They recovered a weapon from the victim, but no arrests have been made.
___
Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.
Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.