Man, 24, shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown, police say

A 24-year-old man has been shot multiple times and killed in East Germantown.

Authorities say the shooting happened Saturday night, just after 8:30, on the 800 block of East Chelten Avenue.

14th District officers responded to the address and found the 24-year-old man suffering with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Police rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died.

Officials say an investigation into the shooting is underway. They recovered a weapon from the victim, but no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.