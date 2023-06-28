Retired Philly officer charged for sexual assault of minors, threatening witnesses in 19 new cases: DA

article

The city of Philadelphia is strengthening its case against a retired police officer accused of sexually abusing young girls and women, as well as intimidating witnesses, in a total of 21 cases.

Patrick Heron, 53, was initially charged last year for crimes committed after his 2019 retirement in April and September 2022.

The former patrol officer has since been rearrested for 19 additional cases officials say sometimes happened while he was in uniform and on duty.

The DA's office charged Heron with 233 new counts including kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, child sexual abuse, indecent assault and institutional sexual assault.

"The 19 new cases and 233 charges we have filed against former Philadelphia Police officer Patrick Heron today allege shocking criminal conduct against young girls and extremely vulnerable women, at times while the defendant was on duty," ADA Retacco said.

In 2022, the DA referred to the allegations of witness intimidation and harassment as "among the most egregious" his office has seen.

Officials are asking victims and witness to reach out with any additional information.