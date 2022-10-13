Police: Man, 34, fatally shot in Logan; 3 men in blue Chevy sought

article

Philadelphia police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man by three men in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood.

Officials say the shooting happened Thursday afternoon, around 1:15, on the 4700 block of North Marvine Street.

Responding officers found the 34-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. Medics rushed him to Einstein Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Three men reportedly shot the man, according to authorities. They were seen in a blue Chevrolet heading south on 12th Street, after the shooting.

Police are actively investigating, but no weapons have been found and no arrests made.

The shooting follows another fatal shooting, just a half hour prior, of a 63-year-old man in East Mount Airy.

