Man, 29, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man has died in a double shooting in North Philadelphia.
It happened at 12th and Huntingdon streets around 8 p.m.
According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest and three times in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
A 27-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
