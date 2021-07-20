Man, 29, killed in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

article

Police say a man has died in a double shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened at 12th and Huntingdon streets around 8 p.m.

According to police, a 29-year-old man was shot once in the chest and three times in the back. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 27-year-old was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

