Pregnant woman injured in West Philadelphia double shooting, police say

Police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child are expected to survive after the mother was shot three times, including once in the head, during a double shooting in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

According to investigators, a 30-year-old pregnant woman and 48-year-old man arrived a Mercy Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the woman was hit in the side of the head, chest and wrist. The man suffered gunshot wounds to the hip and shoulder. Both victims were placed in stable conditions at the hospital.

Nearly 20 spent shell casings were found on the 5400 block of Pearl Street where investigators believe shots rang out just after 9 p.m.

Police say the pregnant victim was able to give investigators a description of the shooter. Police have not reported any arrests at this time.

