Expand / Collapse search

Man, 32, stabbed to death in Elmwood, police say

Published 
Updated 10:11PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

A 32-year-old man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Elmwood, police say. No arrests have been made and police did not say what sparked the stabbing.

ELMWOOD - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6400 block of Dorel Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. 

Police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the abdomen and later died. 

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly stabbing and have not provided a description of a suspect.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter