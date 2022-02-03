Man, 32, stabbed to death in Elmwood, police say
ELMWOOD - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6400 block of Dorel Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the abdomen and later died.
Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly stabbing and have not provided a description of a suspect.
