Man, 32, stabbed to death in Elmwood, police say

Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death Thursday night in Philadelphia's Elmwood neighborhood.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 6400 block of Dorel Street just before 8:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say a 32-year-old man was stabbed once in the abdomen and later died.

Investigators have not said what sparked the deadly stabbing and have not provided a description of a suspect.

