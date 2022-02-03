'A chilling murder': 2 wanted in deadly Pottstown mugging captured in North Carolina

article

Prosecutors say a Philadelphia teen and a man wanted for a deadly robbery last year in Pottstown were arrested Thursday in North Carolina.

Ahmed Mohammed, 16, and Samir Bentley, 20, are facing first-degree murder charges in the October shooting death of Robert Stiles, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.

It's believed that Mohammed grabbed Stiles on E. High Street just before 9 p.m. and lead him to a property where 22-year-old Daijon Harrison and 20-year-old Samir Bentley joined in the mugging. Harrison has since been arrested on murder charges.

According to investigators, Harrison shot Stiles three times using a handgun that was given to him by Bentley. Stiles collapsed on the sidewalk as the group fled to a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was reported stolen out of Philadelphia a week earlier.

As the van sped away, investigators say 26-year-old Eric Baker fired an assault rifle at the vehicle. Prosecutors say Stiles is seen on video tossing a plastic bag full of marijuana several feet away from where he is lying. He was brought to Reading Hospital where he died.

"These two defendants went looking for the victim and when they found him, they shot him dead, using a firearm that neither man was legally allowed to possess, It’s a chilling murder," said DA Steele.

