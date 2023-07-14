Man, 34, critically injured after being shot 8 times in East Germantown, police say

article

Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a man hospitalized after he was shot several times.

Officials say the shooting erupted on the 5900 block of N Lambert Street in the East Germantown section of the city just after 2:30 a.m. Friday.

According to authorities, a 34-year-old man was shot eight times throughout his body.

Police say officers took the man to Einstein Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

Investigators held the crime scene to process evidence, according to officials.

No arrests have been made, police say.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.