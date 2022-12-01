Man, 36, gunned down in West Philadelphia, officials say

article

A 36-year-old man was shot in the face and killed in West Philadelphia.

According to officials, 19th Philadelphia Police District officers responded to a shooting call Thursday afternoon, around 1:30, on the 5500 block of Harmer Street.

When they arrived, officers found the 36-year-old man had been shot in the face.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police are actively searching for a suspect. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.