Man, 39, in critical condition after being shot in Northern Liberties, police say

A man is in the hospital critically injured after being shot in the chest in Northern Liberties, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on Sunday around 11:37 p.m. on the 400 block of W Girard Avenue.

Officials say a 39-year-old man was shot one time in the chest and one time in the left arm.

He was transported to Jefferson Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition, according to police.

The scene was held and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.