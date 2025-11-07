Man, 68, hurled racial slur during assault outside Bucks County Aldi: police

article

The Brief Michael Smith, 68, allegedly hurled a racial slur at a shopper during a incident in the parking lot of a Bucks County Aldi. Police say Smith squeezed the shopper's arm when confronted and fled the parking lot, striking two cars as he sped away. Smith was later arrested and charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct and more.



A Philadelphia man is accused of hurling a racial slur at a shopper during an incident outside a Bucks County Aldi on Tuesday, according to police.

What we know:

Investigators say the encounter happened outside the Aldi on Easton Road in Warrington Township.

Michael Smith, 68, allegedly grew frustrated when someone was taking too long to load their vehicle and hurled a racial slur at a shopper.

Police say the shopper confronted Smith about the "uncalled for and offensive" slur, at which time Smith allegedly grabbed the victim's arm and squeezed it.

Smith then entered his vehicle and sped out of the parking lot, striking two cars as he fled.

He was later stopped by Upper Southampton Police in Huntingdon Valley where he was taken into custody on charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct and more.