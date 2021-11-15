Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend

A man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he shot his ex-girlfriend.

James White, 33, is now in jail without bail. The question now is could more have been done so he never had the chance to try and kill her in the first place?

Police say White was initially arrested on Oct. 1st for hitting his ex-girlfriend in the face with a gun and threatening to kill her. Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner said he paid a portion of his bail and came back a few weeks later to try and make good on his promise by shooting her several times. White has a long rap sheet that includes dozens of drug dealing charges.

When he was arrested for pistol-whipping and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend last month he was given a $350,000 bail by a bail commissioner. Krasner said his office argued for almost a million-dollar bail for that incident because of his record and the severity of the crime.

Chesley Lightsey is the supervisor of the homicide and nonfatal shootings unit for the District Attorneys Office. She said that those drugs charges would suggest he has access to a lot of money to cover bond.

"If the purpose of bail is to have him show up for court, I had no reason to think he wouldn’t show up initially, this is a guy whose thumbed his nose as it relates to the criminal justice system for years. The very valid threat he already acted upon somewhat would suggest that $350,000 bail for that guy under these circumstances is woefully too low."

On Oct. 28 White— who was out on bail—followed the victim as she went through her morning routine of dropping her kids off and going to the gym. Police say he ran up behind her in the doorway of her home and shot her in the chest and stomach.

White was on the run until he was arrested Friday.

"And engage in something as horrifying and violent as smashing the face of your girlfriend and standing over her and threatening to kill her it’s time for you to sit in jail for a while," said Krasner.

Krasner is calling for bail on all serious crimes to be decided by a magistrate or a judge who is elected— not an appointed court commissioner.

Defense Attorney Thomas Kenny says there is a system in place where bail can be appealed by an on-call judge. Kenny is not working the case.

"If I feel the bail was too high I can immediately ask for an appeal, so can the DA," Kenny said. "If the DA doesn’t like the result, the bail result they can appeal as well. Right there and then there will be a judge hearing and the judge will decide the final bail."

The victim in this shooting was able to leave the hospital despite being shot several times.

White meanwhile is now being held without bail and is facing several charges, including attempted murder.

