'It's brutal': Mom speaks out after fatal shooting of daughter at point-blank range in Kensington

A heartbroken mother spoke to FOX 29 about the point-blank shooting murder of her 28-year-old daughter.

It comes as violence against women is spiking in the city. Sixty women have been killed in Philadelphia so far this year, which is a 50% increase from last year.

"You took my daughter away from me. You took my daughter away from her kids," Fatima Johnson said.

Johnson says her 28-year-old daughter Shamecca Franklin was a mother to three: 8-years-old, 2-years-old and 8-months-old.

Police say a man was clearly looking for her at Willard and G streets in Kensington around 5 p.m. Sunday. As soon as she gets close, police say he fires at least six times at point-blank range, killing her.

Shamecca Franklin (Family photo)

"This is obviously a very premeditated act," Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said. "It’s very important that we get this individual off the street. This is an act that when you watch the video, it’s horrific to see this act."

"It’s brutal, it looks like it’s personal," Johnson added.

Forty women were killed in 2020. This year, 60 women were killed, and the year is not over. Police say domestic motives in this year’s homicides are up 94%, though they don’t know if that’s the case in Franklin’s murder.

On Wednesday, police asked for the public’s help in two other cases. The double murder of 56-year-old Constance Marshall and 31-year-old Irene McNair in an illegal speakeasy on Ridge Avenue Thursday night and the whereabouts of 33-year-old James White, accused of shooting his girlfriend on Oct. 28.

Johnson wants justice.

"She didn’t deserve this, nobody deserved to die like she did, that was brutal what you did turn yourself in because you will be caught, you will be caught and I have no mercy on you," she said.

