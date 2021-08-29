Man hospitalized after being stabbed multiple times in Kensington, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is hospitalized after he was stabbed multiple times in Kensington, police say.
The incident happened at approximately 3:04 a.m. on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue.
A 29-year-old man suffered four stab wounds – one to the right hand, once in the chest, and twice in the abdomen.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
