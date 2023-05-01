Man critically injured after being shot multiple times in the head, body in Queen Village

article

Police say a man is critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Queen Village on Monday night.

Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of South 5th Street for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the head and body.

Police transported him to Jefferson Hospital where they say he was placed in critical condition.

One firearm was recovered, but no arrests have been reported, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.