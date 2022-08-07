Man critically injured after he is shot in the head in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police in North Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man in critical condition.

Officials say 6th District officers were called to the 600 block of Franklin Place Sunday afternoon, just after 2:30, on the report of shots fired.

Police found the victim was shot in the head when they arrived.

The man was rushed to Jefferson Hospital by medics, where he was placed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating possible motives into the shooting. No weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.