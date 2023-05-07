Police: 2 men injured in North Philadelphia shooting

article

At around 11:20 p.m., police responded to the 2400 block of North Marston Street where officers say they found two men who had been shot.

The first victim, who police say is a 51-year-old man, was shot once in the hip and twice in the right hand, according to authorities.

Police say the second victim is a 28-year-old man who was shot once in the arm.

Both victims were placed in stable condition after being transported to Temple Hospital.

Authorities say no arrest was made, and no weapons were recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.