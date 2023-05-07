Expand / Collapse search

Man shot while attempting to steal a car in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after police say he was shot while attempting to steal a car in West Philadelphia Saturday night. 

Shortly before 10 p.m., police responded to the 6100 block of Ellsworth Street where they located a 28-year-old man who had been shot multiple times throughout his body. 

Police transported the man to Presbyterian Hospital where authorities say he was placed in critical condition. 

One arrest was made, and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities. 
 