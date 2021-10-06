Man critically wounded after he was shot in the head in Kingsessing

article

More gunfire erupts as a 26-year-old man was shot in the head in Kingsessing.

Police say the shooting happened on the 5500 block of Elliott Street Wednesday, a little before 5:15 in the evening.

A gunman opened fire on the 26-year-old victim, shooting him in the head.

The man was rushed by police to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and listed in extremely critical condition.

Police are investigating a possible motive for the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

This follows another violent day in Philadelphia, as at least four people were wounded by gunfire, two critically. Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw was on FOX 29’s Good Day to talk about the surge in gun violence.

