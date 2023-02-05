Man dead, woman in custody after shots fired in North Philadelphia bedroom, police say

article

A shooting erupted inside a North Philadelphia home Sunday morning, claiming the life a 30-year-old man.

Police say the man was found shot three times in the back and shoulder in the bedroom of an apartment on the 2100 block of 21st street just before 11:30 a.m.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

A woman was taken into custody, and a handgun has been recovered, according to authorities. Police have not said if she and the shooting victim knew each other.

No further details about what led to the deadly shooting have been released at this time.