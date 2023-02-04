Woman, 29, killed in Wilmington triple shooting; 2 men injured, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - A 29-year-old woman is dead and two men are injured after someone opened fire on them in Wilmington.
According to authorities, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon, just after 4:30, on the 300 block of East 23rd Street.
Police and medics arrived to find two of the victims suffering with traumatic injuries.
Officials said each of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. The woman died at the hospital a short time after she arrived.
A 31-year-old man was placed in critical condition, while a 30-year-old man was listed as stable.
Police are actively investigating the shooting. They urge anyone with information to contact Detective Brianna Rodrigues at 302-576-3971.
Additionally, tips can be submitted to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or at their website, here.