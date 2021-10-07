Man dies after being shot multiple times in Trenton, police say
TRENTON - A Trenton man is dead after police say he was shot multiple times on the street early Thursday morning in New Jersey's capital.
Officers from the Trenton Police Department were called to Hoffman Avenue just before 6 a.m. for reports of gunfire.
Police found 50-year-old Douglas Munn laying on the ground between 165 and 167 Hoffman Avenue suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say Munn was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
