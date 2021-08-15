Man dies after shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Del. - A man has died following a shooting incident in Wilmington.
The shooting happened Saturday at approximately 8:49 p.m. on the 2700 block of Bowers Street.
Police say a 20-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition. He later died.
Police are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Nolan at (302) 576-3962, or Detective Briana Rodrigues at (302) 576-3971.
