Man expected to survive after being shot 6 times in South Philadelphia, police say

article

A young man is expected to survive after being shot multiple times Friday night in South Philadelphia, according to police.

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim was shot six times on the 2700 block of South Marshall Street around 9 p.m.

He was driven to Methodist Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hip, back, arms and legs, police said.

The victim was placed in stable condition at the hospital.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter