Shooting near Philadelphia nightclub leaves young man critically injured overnight: police

Philadelphia police are investigating after Saturday night ended with another weekend shooting in the city's Olney section.

At least one shot was fired near the 5th Street Lounge on the 5900 block of 5th Street around 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon recovered.