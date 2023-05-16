Man fatally shot in the head inside Kensington basement, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a man is dead after he was shot in the head inside a Kensington basement Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to a call for a well-being check inside a residence on the 3300 block of Argyle Street.

Responding officers say when they arrived on location, they noticed the front door was wide open. Officers went inside to investigate and as soon as they entered the basement, they say they found an unresponsive man bleeding from the head.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead once they arrived.

Authorities say they found one spent shell casings just a few feet away from the victim's body, but they were not able to locate a weapon.

At this point in the investigation, authorities say they do not know of a motive, nor do they have a description of the shooter. Chief Inspector Scott Small says the residence appears to be a vacant building or a property that is being refurbished.

Investigators are working to identify the victim, and they are asking anyone with information to contact police immediately.