Police: Explosive device found in attempt to blow up ATM in Tioga; 3 suspects sought

article

A trio of suspect's dangerous attempt to steal money using explosives has proved unsuccessful, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

An explosive device was found on the 3500 block of North 17th Street in the city's Tioga section around 3:40 a.m Tuesday.

Police say the device was used in an attempt to blow up an ATM located just outside a convenience store.

MORE HEADLINES:

Footage from the scene appeared to show the front part of the machine missing, but the rest remained intact.

At least three male suspects fled the scene, and are being sought by police.