Man fatally shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A man died early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say.
Police responded to 5900 Chester Avenue at 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun.
Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.