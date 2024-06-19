Expand / Collapse search
Man fatally shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 19, 2024 11:49am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - A man died early Wednesday morning after being shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say.

Police responded to 5900 Chester Avenue at 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of a person with a gun. 

Upon arrival, officers found a 38-year-old man on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead just before 2:30 a.m.