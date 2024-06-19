Man gunned down while walking with friend overnight in Southwest Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a man was gunned down while walking with a friend Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 60th Street and Chester Avenue around 2 a.m.
Police found a 38-year-old man on the front steps of a home suffering from gunshot wounds to the face, neck and chest.
He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where police say he died shortly after his arrival.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the victim was walking with a female friend when someone in a ski mask began firing shots.
Investigators believe the shooter chased after the victim when he ran and continued to fire shots. A motive for the deadly shooting is unknown at this time.
Police hope surveillance cameras in the area can help them track down the suspect.