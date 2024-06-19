Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 6:00 AM EDT until SUN 8:00 PM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
3
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County

Man gunned down while walking with friend overnight in Southwest Philadelphia: police

Published  June 19, 2024 6:19am EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia say a man was gunned down while walking with a friend Tuesday night in Southwest Philadelphia. 

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of 60th Street and Chester Avenue around 2 a.m.

Police found a 38-year-old man on the front steps of a home suffering from gunshot wounds to the face, neck and chest. 

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where police say he died shortly after his arrival. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the victim was walking with a female friend when someone in a ski mask began firing shots.

Investigators believe the shooter chased after the victim when he ran and continued to fire shots. A motive for the deadly shooting is unknown at this time. 

Police hope surveillance cameras in the area can help them track down the suspect.