Man gunned down while crossing street with woman in Kensington

A 19-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended after a man was left for dead in the middle of a Kensington street Monday night.

The victim and a woman were crossing the street when the suspect pulled up in a Jeep and got out of the passenger side.

Police say he then chased the victim, firing multiple shots before fleeing.

The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at G Street and Allegheny Avenue, and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Responding officers also spotted the suspect, pursuing him on foot.

He was taken into custody after discarding a firearm, according to authorities.

Charges are pending, and police are still searching for the driver of the Jeep.