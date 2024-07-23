Man gunned down while crossing street with woman in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A 19-year-old suspect was quickly apprehended after a man was left for dead in the middle of a Kensington street Monday night.
The victim and a woman were crossing the street when the suspect pulled up in a Jeep and got out of the passenger side.
Police say he then chased the victim, firing multiple shots before fleeing.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man struck in Philadelphia mass shooting charged with homicide, aggravated assault
- Litter of dead puppies found at Pennsylvania golf course; police looking for suspect
- Philadelphia's most wanted: 10 suspects still sought for homicides since 2018
The victim was found with multiple gunshot wounds at G Street and Allegheny Avenue, and pronounced dead at the hospital.
Responding officers also spotted the suspect, pursuing him on foot.
He was taken into custody after discarding a firearm, according to authorities.
Charges are pending, and police are still searching for the driver of the Jeep.