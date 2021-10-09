Man hospitalized after being shot 7 times in South Philadelphia, police say

A man is hospitalized and making a recovery after a shooting in South Philadelphia early Saturday.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2200 block of Pierce Street.

According to authorities, the victim was shot seven times – five times in the left leg and twice in the right arm.

The 48-year-old man is at the hospital and currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter