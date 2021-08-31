Man in critical condition after being shot in face in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.
Police say the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near South 62nd and Chestnut Streets.
The victim, a man in his 30's, was shot in the face. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
So far, police have not made any arrests.
