Man in critical condition after being shot in face in West Philadelphia

A man is fighting for his life after a shooting in West Philadelphia early Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. near South 62nd and Chestnut Streets.

The victim, a man in his 30's, was shot in the face. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

So far, police have not made any arrests.

