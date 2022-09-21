Man in critical condition after dirt bike crashes into tree on Broad Street, police say

Police say a man suffered critical injuries after a dirt bike crash in North Philadelphia Tuesday night.

A 26-year-old man was riding his dirt bike when he reportedly lost control and struck a tree on the 3500 block of North Broad Street.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Temple Police responded to the crash, since it occurred near campus.

Police say he was traveling with other drivers, but no other injuries were reported.