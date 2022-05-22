Man in extremely critical condition after motorcycle crash, Philadelphia police say

Police say a man is critically injured after a motorcycle-car crash Saturday night in Northeast Philadelphia.

A 32-year-old man was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when he was allegedly hit by a Kia Soul at Grant Avenue and Academy Road around 9 p.m. Police say he was attempting to make a left turn.

He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is said to be in extremely critical condition after suffering head trauma and a broken pelvis.

The 37-year-old driver of the Kia remained on the scene until police arrived.

The crash is being investigated. No charges at this time.