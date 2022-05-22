Expand / Collapse search

Police: Robbery suspect shot dead by victim in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An attempted robbery turned deadly Sunday morning when police say the suspect was shot by his victim.

The shooting took place outside a mini mart at 22nd and Edgley streets around 4 a.m.

Police say the 29-year-old man was allegedly trying to rob someone when the person shot him.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are still looking for the shooter.