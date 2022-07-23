Argument erupts into shootout across the street from Philadelphia City Hall, police say

Police say a Center City shootout left one man injured near City Hall early Saturday morning.

Two men were arguing when police say a shooting erupted on 15th Street around 4 a.m.

One man reportedly pulled out a gun and started shooting at the other man across the street from Dilworth Park. He was struck in the left hand.

Police say they believe the victim fired back after surveying surveillance footage.

He is said to be in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made.