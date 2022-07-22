Man dies after he was shot multiple times at Broad and Cecil B. Moore, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near a Temple University dormitory.

Police were called to the intersection of Broad Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue Friday, about 2:15 p.m.for a call of a person shot.

When they arrived, officers found the 35-year-old victim suffering from numerous gunshot wounds, including to the arm and stomach.

Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died from his injuries a short time later.

Police are actively investigating the shooting.