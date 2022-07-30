Man killed after being shot 5 times in Point Breeze, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say several shots were fired in Point Breeze Saturday evening, leaving one man dead.
The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m.
He was struck three times in the torso, once in the back and once in the leg, according to police.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Jim's Steaks to rebuild: Beloved cheese steak shop picking up the pieces after devastating fire
- House burns down after man fires 40 shots at police in Montgomery County standoff, officials say\
- Mega Millions winner: Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B jackpot
Police say he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.
No arrests have been made, and no gun recovered.