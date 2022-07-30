Man killed after being shot 5 times in Point Breeze, police say

Police say several shots were fired in Point Breeze Saturday evening, leaving one man dead.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was reportedly shot multiple times on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:30 p.m.

He was struck three times in the torso, once in the back and once in the leg, according to police.

Police say he was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no gun recovered.