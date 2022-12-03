Police: 180 animals rescued, 2 found dead during puppy mill bust in Ocean County

Nearly 200 animals were found living in "horrible" conditions at an alleged puppy mill that police say was being run out of a home in Ocean County.

Officers say they could smell a strong odor and hear barking when they responded to an anonymous complaint for a house on Arrowhead Park Drive in Brick Township on Friday.

When they entered the house, officers found stacks of animal crates on top of each other with dogs and cats inside. They were forced to exit due to the conditions, and called a hazmat team to the scene.

It was initially estimated that about 30 animals were inside the home, however, hazmat officers eventually rescued 135 dogs and 45 cats.

"The home was full of animal waste and the animals were living in horrible and inhumane conditions," Brick Police said in a Facebook post.

Two dogs were also found dead inside the home, and another eight needed emergency care.

Aimee Lonczak, 49; and Michele Nycz, 58; who were both living in the home with a 16-year-old child, were arrested and charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment. Police say additional charges are possible.