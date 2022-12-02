Officials: Suspect dead after leading Delaware State Troopers on lengthy pursuit, carjacking two vehicles

A suspect is dead after Delaware State Police say he led them on a lengthy chase that involved two carjackings and multiple shots fired.

Authorities say the incident began around 7:29 a.m. in Wilmington as troopers responded to reports of a suspicious person with a gun.

Trooper made contact with the suspect, and authorities say he fled on foot and gunshots were fired. At that time, a school bus was struck by gunfire.

The suspect then fled to the area of Route 141 and Route 4 where he was able to carjack a driver, and flee the area in their vehicle.

State police say a pursuit ensued in the area of New Castle. The pursuit concluded near Old Coochs Bridge Road, behind the Red Roof Inn in Newark. Once in a cul-de-sac, police say the suspect fled the vehicle on foot and ran toward the southbound lanes of I-95.

Authorities say the suspect was then able to carjack a second vehicle and additional gunshots were fired. Authorities say he then fled on I-95 South to the area of Route 896, where even more gunshots were fired.

MORE HEADLINES:

Troopers said upon contact with police, the suspect was pronounced dead from injuries sustained.

Police have yet to clarify the extent or nature of the suspect’s injuries. They are expected to provide more details in a Friday afternoon press conference.

FOX 29 has learned that the school bus struck by gunfire was found for Delcastle Technical High School. School officials say approximately three dozen students were on the bus at the time, an no injuries were reported.

School officials stated in an email sent to parents that the bus was struck three times by gunfire. One of the rounds ended up in the driver’s arm rest. The other two struck window frames and the roof of the bus.

The bus driver immediately pulled over to a safe place, called a supervisor, and continued to the school to drop off the students, according to officials.

State Police said the northbound lanes would remain closed for several hours pending further investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.