Man killed after he was struck by vehicle while riding a mountain bike on Roosevelt Blvd; driver sought

article

A man, riding a mountain bike on Roosevelt Boulevard, in Northeast Philadelphia, was struck and killed by a truck, investigators said.

According to officials, the victim was riding a mountain bike in the northbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard when he was hit by someone operating a Ford F150 near Summerdale Avenue Tuesday, around 7:30 in the evening.

The man, thought to be somewhere between 20 and 30-years of age, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the driver of the white and blue truck left the scene of the accident.

Authorities said an investigation into the accident is underway.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter