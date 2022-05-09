Police investigating two separate shootings, leaving three injured
PHILADELPHIA - Police say they are investigating two separate shootings that happened early Monday morning in North Philadelphia and Oxford Circle.
At around 1:46 a.m. on Monday morning, police say they responded to a shooting on the highway on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.
Authorities say a 34-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were shot one time each in the leg.
Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals where they were placed in stable condition.
Police say they are investigating another shooting that happened at around 3:02 a.m. on the 6200 block of Bustleton Avenue.
A 25-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and was transported to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.
Police say they are actively investigating both incidents and no arrests have been made.