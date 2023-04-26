Man killed in Chester County crash believed to be behind 2017 assault of man with cerebral palsy

The man who admitted to sucker-punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a convenience store in 2017 has died in a motorcycle crash.

Pennsylvania State Police say they tried to pull over 34-year-old Barry Baker on Thursday at Chestnut Tree Road and Horseshoe Pike in Honey Brook, but he would not stop.

Barry Baker Jr.

Troopers say a chase ensued and Baker crashed into a Kia hatchback. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the Delco Times, Baker is the man who pleaded guilty to mocking and punching a man with cerebral palsy outside a 7-Eleven in West Chester in May of 2017. The attack was caught on video by the store's surveillance camera.

Video of the attack sparked outrage on social media. Baker was later sentenced to prison time.

